MadridActualizado:
Con tan solo nueve años, Anne Alzuguren, una niña natural de Elizondo, ha dado una sorprendente lección de humildad y solidaridad donando, íntegramente, todo el dinero de su Primera Comunión a la asociación ADANO, una organización Navarra de apoyo para los niños con cáncer, para que compren nuevos juguetes con los que los niños ingresados del Complejo Hospitalario de Navarra (CHN).
En 2017, la hermana de Anne, Nahia, hizo lo mismo con los regalos de su Comunión. La madre de las pequeñas, María López Úriz, nos explica como, tras el cáncer de ganglios de una de sus amigas, Nahia decidió ofrecer parte de lo que tenía para que otros niños pudieran desconectar de la enfermedad y jugar como si nada hubiera pasado.
Entre los regalos que Anne dejó a los niños del Hospital había puzzles, juegos de mesa, cocinitas y hasta una PlayStation 5. Al conocer la iniciativa, los familiares de la niña se volcaron con los regalos para poder juntar el mayor numero posible de juguetes.
"Me ha gustado mucho donar estos juguetes y no me ha importado quedarme sin regalos", afirmó Anne tras entregar las cajas donde, cuidadosamente, había organizado los juguetes para cada niño.
