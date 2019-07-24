Público
Un niño desaparece al naufragar una patera que trataba de llegar a la costa griega

Los guardacostas turcos consiguieron rescatar a ocho personas a punto de ahogarse, pero prosiguen la búsqueda, con apoyo de un helicóptero, de un menor.

Guardacostas turcos durante el rescate de 44 migrantes que intentaban llegar a Grecia.- EFE

Equipos de la Guardia Costera turca han rescatado este martes a ocho migrantes de nacionalidad iraquí que intentaban llegar en una barca a la isla griega de Kos, informa la agencia turca Anadolu.

Al recibir aviso de un naufragio, los guardacostas turcos consiguieron rescatar a ocho personas a punto de ahogarse, pero prosiguen la búsqueda, con apoyo de un helicóptero, de un niño desaparecido.

El incidente tuvo lugar al oeste de la localidad turística de Bodrum, una zona habitual para el paso de refugiados y migrantes irregulares, dado que desde estas costas la isla de Kos dista apenas a cinco kilómetros.

Aunque el flujo de migrantes de las costas turcas a las islas griegas de Lesbos, Quíos, Samos y Kos se ha reducido enormemente desde las 150.000 personas al mes que se registraron en verano de 2015, aún llegan entre 2.000 y 3.000 migrantes al mes a la Unión Europea por esta vía.

El ministro del Interior turco, Süleyman Soylu, subrayó este martes, durante una charla en Estambul, el esfuerzo turco por controlar esta migración, al señalar que durante la época álgida, con una salida de 9.800 personas al día, los vigilantes turcos solo conseguían detener a un 10 % de los migrantes.

"Ahora son unos 81-82 al día de media, y atrapamos a un 51% de los que van por el mar", indicó el ministro. Agregó que el año pasado Turquía detuvo en su territorio a 268.000 migrantes irregulares, de los que 56.000 fueron expulsados, mientras que este año ya son 160.000 los detenidos, con una estimación de más de 300.000 para todo el año y de 43.000 los expulsados.

