Noticias de hoy Vox, Cs y la Semana Santa y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 24 de enero de 2019

Repasamos las noticias más relevantes del informativo 'Público al Día' emitido el miércoles 23 de enero de 2019.

Núria Martínez, durante el informativo Público al Día del 23 de enero.

Taxistas

Tercer día de huelga de taxis en Madrid y el sexto en Barcelona. Los taxistas de la capital catalana están votando desde las 16 de la tarde si deben continuar o no la huelga, después de que ayer el Govern moviera ficha. Los madrileños piden lo mismo y acaban de decidir que continúan la huelga indefinida.

Carreteras cortadas, cargas policiales, un detenido y un mínimo de13 heridos por las protestas de los taxistas en Fitur, en Madrid. Este es el resumen de la jornada de huelga esta mañana en la capital, después de que las negociaciones con la Comunidad sigan rotas. Nuestra compañera Natalia Rodríguez ha estado esta mañana con ellos.

Open Arms

El Gobierno sigue bloqueando al barco Open Arms en el puerto de Barcelona, según aseguran, por motivos legales. Pero tanto la oenegé, como los propios colegios de abogados denuncian que se trata de una maniobra para perder el tiempo. Según los expertos, a Open Arms le piden requisitos de "cumplimiento imposible" para navegar.

Vox, Cs y la Semana Santa

Las primeras rencillas entre Cs y VOX en Andalucía han tardado poco en aparecer. El partido de ultraderecha pide la reprobación de la consejera de Igualdad por un artículo crítico con la Semana Santa que escribió ya hace cinco años. Ante la polémica, la consejera ya ha pedido disculpas.

Ahorro presupuesto violencia de género

El Gobierno del PP aseguró que dedicaría el presupuesto más alto de la historia a la lucha contra la violencia de género. Pero la realidad es que el Ejecutivo de Rajoy se dejó el 30% del presupuesto del Instituto de la Mujer sin gastar. Y es que el organismo que lucha contra el machismo nunca ha vuelto a tener un presupuesto similar al que tuvo hace 13 años.

