Huelga del Taxi Los taxistas de Madrid acuerdan seguir con la huelga

Las diferentes asociaciones del taxi piden que se cumple la ley. Además, están reunidos para consensuar un texto para llevar a la Comunidad de Madrid.

Concentración de taxistas en las inmediaciones del recinto ferial de Ifema, en el segundo día de la huelga indefinida del sector del taxi | EFE

Los taxistas han acordado este miércoles seguir en huelga hasta lograr una solución sobre la regulación de los vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC) en una asamblea celebrada en el reciento de Ifema el día de la inauguración de la Feria Internacional del Turismo (Fitur).

Durante la asamblea, los participantes han pedido la dimisión del presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Garrido, y han coreado consignas como "Sí se puede" o "El taxi unido jamás será vencido".

En la avenida Capital de España, ante cientos de taxistas, el responsable de Comunicación de la Federación Profesional del Taxi de Madrid, José Miguel Fúnez, ha hecho un llamamiento a "luchar hasta el final" para reivindicar "un trabajo digno" y exigir respeto para el servicio público del taxi.

Fúnez ha pedido que no decaigan los ánimos porque la noticia de la huelga de los taxistas madrileños en Fitur, una de las más importantes de Europa, está "avergonzando" a las Administraciones públicas.

"Estamos hartos de estar hartos", ha afirmado el portavoz de la Federación del Taxi, quien ha arremetido contra los políticos corruptos y las puertas giratorias. A la salida de Fitur, los taxistas han decidido desplegar sus pancartas para exigir el cumplimiento de la ley y salir con sus taxis a dar un paseo por Madrid.

Los representantes de las asociaciones del sector están reunidos para consensuar un texto para regular los VTC que presentarán a la Comunidad de Madrid, tras considerar "una tomadura de pelo" y una "humillación" el encuentro que mantuvieron anoche en la Consejería de Transportes.

