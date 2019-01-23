Público
Ana Botella Archivada la causa penal contra Ana Botella y su equipo por la venta de pisos públicos a fondos buitre

El pasado diciembre, el Tribunal de Cuentas condenó a la exalcaldesa de Madrid Ana Botella y a siete miembros de su gobierno a pagar casi 23 millones de euros por esta venta.

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 38 de Madrid ha archivado la causa contra Ana Botella y su equipo por la venta de 1.860 viviendas públicas protegidas a dos sociedades del fondo buitre Blackstone a un precio por debajo de mercado en 2013, en plena crisis económica, según ha avanzado El Mundo.

Según la sentencia, la venta se produjo para "solventar la angustiosa situación económica" por la que atravesaba la EMVS.

El pasado diciembre, el Tribunal de Cuentas condenó a la exalcaldesa de Madrid Ana Botella y a siete miembros de su gobierno a pagar casi 23 millones de euros por esta venta.

Concretamente, vendieron 1860 viviendas, 1.797 plazas de garaje y 1.569 trasteros, más otros 89 elementos no vinculados a los fondos buitre por 128,5 millones, cuando podría haber ingresado más de 151 millones, según el Tribunal de Cuentas.

El organismo público declaró responsables contables directos de la venta a la exalcaldesa Ana Botella y a todos los concejales del equipo de gobierno en aquel entonces que además formaban parte de la Junta de la EMVS: Concepción Dancausa, Enrique Núñez, Diego Sanjuanbenito, Paz González, Dolores Navarro y Pedro Corral. Junto a ellos, fue condenado el que fuera máximo responsable de la Empresa Municipal de Vivienda y Suelo: Fermín Oslé.

