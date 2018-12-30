No habrá consecuencias internas en el PP de Madrid tras la condena del Tribunal de Cuentas a la exalcaldesa de Madrid Ana Botella y a otros seis exconcejales de su equipo por el daño causado a las arcas públicas al vender viviendas públicas de la Empresa Municipal de Vivienda y Suelo (EMVS) a un fondo buitre por un precio inferior al de mercado por debajo del precio de mercado a un fondo buite.

Desde la dirección del PP de Madrid aseguraron a la Cadena Ser que no tienen previsto elevar este caso al Comité de Derechos y Garantias del partido "porque no estamos ante una condena penal, no hay enriquecimiento personal y no hay corrupción", aseguran estas fuentes. Por tanto, en el PP no ven necesario aplicar el código ético contra los condenados que ostentan cargos públicos o los que forman parte del núcleo duro del partido.

De los exconcelajes condenados, hay varios que siguen ejerciendo como cargos públicos en diferentes instituciones de la Comunidad de Madrid

Es el caso de Enrique Núñez, Viceconsejero de Justicia y de Diego Sanjuanbenito, director general del Medio Ambiente, quienes no serán destituidos "porque no estamos ante un caso de corrupción", concluyó el Presidente madrileño, Ángel Garrido.