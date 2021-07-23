Las nuevas ayudas al alquiler para víctimas de violencia machista de Castilla-La Mancha podrán llegar al 100% 

toledo
La consejera de Igualdad del Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha, Blanca Fernández; y el consejero de Fomento, Nacho Hernando, han presentado este jueves la nueva orden de bases que regularán las ayudas al alquiler a mujeres víctimas de violencia machista, que este año contarán con un presupuesto de 500.000 euros con cargo al Pacto de Estado y se articulan de manera que podrán llegar al cien por cien del precio a sufragar, con cuantías de hasta 750 euros.
Esta convocatoria, según ha explicado Hernando en rueda de prensa, plantea como novedades extremos como el pago anticipado de la ayuda, la gestión para poder atender a mujeres que siguen conviviendo con su maltratador y a mujeres cuya estancia en centros de acogida haya finalizado y necesitan encontrar una vivienda.
Se aumenta la ayuda para poder llegar al 100% y duplica desde los 350 a los 750 euros el total máximo que puede financiarse, contemplando más cuantías para mujeres con algún tipo de discapacidad, para familias numerosas, para las que salgan de centros de acogida y para aquellas víctimas que tengan a su cargo a algún familiar con algún grado de dependencia.
"Para nosotros es importante que tras dos convocatorias ya en la segunda la ampliación de crédito permitiera llegar al 100% de todas las mujeres que habían solicitado esta ayuda", ha celebrado Hernando.
Castilla - La Mancha, pionera en políticas de igualdad
La consejera de Igualdad del Gobierno regional, Blanca Fernández, ha indicado por su parte que la Comunidad Autónoma es pionera en cuanto a las políticas en defensa de las mujeres víctimas de violencia machista.
Las víctimas están por delante en cuanto a recursos de acogida, ayudas al alquiler, fomento del empleo e incluso ayuda psicológica gracias a la "visión transversal" de este Gobierno para ayudarlas.
"Ese fue el encargo que nos hizo el presidente Emiliano García-Page. Y es que la educación y la lucha contra la violencia machista le correspondía al conjunto del Gobierno. Eso nos hace ser más eficaces y llegar mejor a muchas situaciones", ha afirmado la consejera.
En este punto, Fernández ha recordado que el Pacto de Estado contra la violencia de género termina este año, por lo que ha pedido a todos los partidos del Congreso de los Diputados que sumen fuerzas para renovarlo.
