Nueve mujeres son asesinadas cada día en México y seis de cada diez han padecido violencia, denunció este vierne ONU Mujeres, que exigió garantizar los derechos humanos de mujeres y niñas en el país latinoamericano. "En México, al menos seis de cada diez mujeres mexicanas ha enfrentado un incidente de violencia. El 41,3 % de las mujeres ha sido víctima de violencia sexual y, en su forma más extrema, nueve mujeres son asesinadas al día", apuntó ONU Mujeres, con base en datos estadísticos de distintos organismos.
En el marco del Día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Violencia contra las Mujeres, que se celebra el 25 de noviembre, el organismo de Naciones Unidas hizo un llamado al Gobierno y a instituciones públicas y privadas "a seguir comprometiéndose y a sumar esfuerzos para implementar acciones encaminadas a prevenir, atender, sancionar y erradicar la violencia que viven millones de mujeres y niñas".
"La violencia contra las mujeres y las niñas es una de las violaciones de los derechos humanos más graves, extendidas, arraigadas y toleradas en el mundo", subrayó la ONU.
Mujeres y niñas padecen diversos tipos de violencia en todos los ámbitos de su vida, del hogar al espacio público o el ciberespacio, continuó. A nivel global, una de cada tres mujeres ha sufrido violencia física y/o sexual a lo largo de su vida, y en algunos países esta proporción aumenta a siete de cada diez. Es el caso de México, donde un elevado número de mujeres padecen actos de violencia.
En este contexto, en julio pasado, el Comité para la Eliminación de la Discriminación contra la Mujer (Comité de la CEDAW), tras reconocer los esfuerzos realizados por el Estado mexicano, lamentó la persistencia de los altos niveles de violencia que afectan negativamente al ejercicio de los derechos humanos de las mujeres y las niñas en este país, señaló el boletín.
