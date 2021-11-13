Nuevo borrador en la prórroga de la COP26: la acción climática global se acerca al abismo

madridActualizado:
La presidencia de la Cumbre del Clima de Glasgow, la COP26, ha publicado los últimos borradores tras una larga noche de negociaciones. El resultado apenas supone una mejora en la ambición respecto a los anteriores documentes, pues mantiene el mismo lenguaje ambiguo y débil respecto al fin de la financiación de los combustibles fósiles.
El texto presentado por la presidencia de la COP no mejora el polémico borrador que se publicó el viernes. Se sigue sin apostar por una referencia clara al fin de la financiación de gas, petróleo y carbón. De esta forma, el texto mantiene la idea de eliminar de manera gradual las subvenciones en combustibles fósiles que sean "ineficientes", una palabra que deja la puerta abierta a las economías petroleras y carboneras para seguir explorando y explotando yacimientos.
Se espera que a lo largo de la mañana se convoque un plenario final donde los países debatan por última vez de cara a la publicación del acuerdo de Glasgow. Según las intenciones de la presidencia de la COP, el encuentro debería terminar en la tarde del sábado, pero no se puede descartar una nueva prórroga.
