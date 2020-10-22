madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este jueves 20.986 casos de la covid-19, de los que 7.953 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, en comparación con los 6.114 registrados el miércoles, elevándose la cifra global de personas infectadas por coronavirus a las 1.026.281.
En cuanto a los fallecidos por la covid-19, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha notificado hoy 155 más, 570 en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 34.521 personas.
Actualmente hay 14.160 pacientes ingresados por la covid-19 en toda España y 1.966 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 1.907 ingresos y 1.479 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa ya en el 11,80 por ciento y en las UCI en el 21,85 por ciento.
(Habrá ampliación)
