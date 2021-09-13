El número de mujeres con protección policial crece un 11% en un año

madrid
35.371. Ese es el número de mujeres víctimas de violencia machista que cuentan con protección policial —casos activos con nivel de riesgo
apreciado—, una cifra que ha aumentado un 11,11% con respecto al del año 2020, y un 3,66% más que hace tan solo un mes, en junio de 2021.
Así se desprende del último Boletín Estadístico sobre Violencia de Género del mes de julio, elaborado por el Ministerio de Igualdad, que revela que el mayor porcentaje de mujeres con protección oficial son aquellas con edades comprendidas entre los 31 y los 45 años.
Durante el mes de julio han sido asesinadas 6 mujeres por violencia de género
Además, el número total de casos activos en el Sistema de Seguimiento integral en los casos de violencia de género (Viogén), coordinado por el Ministerio del Interior, asciende a 65.848, un 4,6% más que el pasado año.
En lo que va de año, 33 mujeres han sido asesinadas por violencia machista en España; 1.111 desde 2003, cuando empezaron a contabilizarse los casos.
Durante este año también han experimentado un importante incremento las instalaciones de dispositivos del Sistema de seguimiento por medios telemáticos de las medidas de alejamiento —las pulseras telemáticas para los maltratadores—.
A 31 de julio de 2021, el número de dispositivos activos es de 2.394 y supone un 18,16% mas que el año pasado. Además, en julio se instalaron 197 dispositivos, un 30,46% más con respecto a junio.
8.246 llamadas al 016 en julio, la quinta cifra más alta de la historia
En cuanto a las llamadas al teléfono 016, el Boletín recoge 50.098 llamadas pertinentes, un número muy similar al correspondiente al mismo periodo del año pasado. Desde la puesta en marcha de este servicio, en 2007, el número de llamadas se aproxima al millón (996.890).
Durante el mes de julio se han recibido 8.246 llamadas pertinentes, la quinta cifra más alta de toda la serie y un 3,9 % más que en julio del año 2020. El promedio de llamadas diarias durante el mes de julio ha sido de 266.
En ese mismo mes se han registrado 921 altas en el Servicio telefónico de atención y protección para víctimas de violencia de género (Atenpro), un 1,43 % más que en junio y un 4,6 % más que en 2020
