Reino Unido Uno de cada ocho jefes en Reino Unido se muestran reacios a contratar a mujeres que puedan tener hijos 

Un reciente estudio, conformado por una muestra de 800 altos cargos, pone de manifiesto que el 14% de los responsables de recursos humanos hombres y el 10% por ciento de las mujeres expresaron esta opinión.

En Ucrania se permite la selección de sexo y las pruebas genéticas durante el embarazo con lo que puedes elegir niño o niña. / PIXABAY

Imagen de archivo. / PIXABAY

Un reciente estudio de Reino Unido señala que uno de cada ocho jefes se muestra contrario a contratar a una mujer susceptible de quedarse embarazada. Así lo pone de manifiesto la nueva encuesta de YouGov para Young Women’s Trust compuesta por una muestra de 800 altos cargos de recursos humanos a los que se les preguntó si contratarían a una mujer que pudiera tener hijos en el futuro.

El 12% del total de la muestra afirmaron no estar seguros. Por sexos, un 14% los hombres -un porcentaje ligeramente menor al del 2018 (16%)- le negarían el puesto, mientras que el 10% de las mujeres -cifra que se ha mantenido constante- también lo harían.  

Asimismo, el estudio refleja que uno de cada siete directivos del departamento de recursos humanos asegura que su empresa sí tiene en cuenta este factor a la hora de posicionar a una mujer en la empresa, una decisión que es ilegal. 

