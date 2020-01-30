madridActualizado:
La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) declaró este jueves la emergencia internacional ante el rápido aumento de los pacientes afectados por el coronavirus de Wuhan, ya más de 8.000 en cerca de una veintena de países, aunque el 99 % de los casos se han diagnosticado dentro de China, donde ya han muerto 170 personas.
Un comité de emergencia de 15 expertos, convocado por el director general de la OMS, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declaró esta alerta, tras haberla descartado hace una semana, ante la aparición de varios contagios entre humanos en países como Alemania, Japón, Estados Unidos o Vietnam, en pacientes que no habían viajado recientemente a China.
"Declaramos esta alerta no por lo que está ocurriendo dentro de China sino por la situación en otros países, y porque [el coronavirus] podría extenderse a lugares con sistemas sanitarios más débiles", declaró Tedros en rueda de prensa, al anunciar la declaración de emergencia internacional.
La alerta mundial "no significa que desconfiemos de China: al contrario, creemos en la plena capacidad de ese país para combatir esta emergencia", aseguró el director general, quien esta semana viajó a Pekín y se reunió con el presidente chino, Xi Jinping, para analizar el avance de la epidemia.
Tedros señaló que la emergencia internacional no supone necesariamente límites al transporte o el comercio con China.
La declaración, subrayó el director general de la OMS, busca un mayor apoyo a los países menos desarrollados y con sistemas de salud insuficientes para detener posibles casos, y también una llamada a que la comunidad internacional acelere la investigación en tratamientos y vacunas.
También se busca con la alerta "combatir los rumores y la desinformación", indicó Tedros, quien aseguró que "es el momento de la solidaridad, no del estigma" hacia China.
Es la sexta ocasión en que la OMS declara este tipo de emergencia global, tras las que activó ante el brote de gripe H1N1 (2009), los de ébola en África Occidental (2014) y en la República Democrática del Congo (2019), el de polio en 2014 y el de virus zika en 2016.
