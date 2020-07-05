La OMS suspende los ensayos con hidroxicloroquina al no reducir la mortalidad del coronavirus

madrid
La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha comunicado este sábado que suspende los ensayos con hidroxicloroquina y la combinación de medicamentos contra el VIH lopinavir/ritonavir en pacientes hospitalizados por coronavirus al no reducir la mortalidad.
"Los resultados provisionales del ensayo muestran que la hidroxicloroquina y lopinavir/ritonavir producen poca o ninguna reducción de la mortalidad de los pacientes hospitalizados con covid-19 cuando se compara con los cuidados estándar", ha señalado la OMS en un comunicado.
"Los investigadores del programa Solidaridad interrumpirán los ensayos con efecto inmediato", ha agregado, al tiempo que ha especificado que la decisión se ha tomado por la recomendación del comité directivo internacional del ensayo.
El organismo ha precisado que esta decisión se aplica únicamente a la realización del estudio Solidaridad y no afecta a la posible evaluación de otros estudios de hidroxicloroquina o lopinavir/ritonavir "en pacientes no hospitalizados o como profilaxis previa o posterior a la exposición a la covid-19".
La OMS ya anunció la interrupción del grupo de tratamiento con hidroxicloroquina del ensayo Solidaridad, con el que se pretende encontrar un tratamiento eficaz contra la covid-19, a medidados de junio.
