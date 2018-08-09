Público
Open Arms El buque de Open Arms llega al puerto de Algeciras

El barco de rescate de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms ha llegado este jueves en torno a las 8:45 horas a Algeciras, Cádiz, con 87 migrantes a bordo, 12 de ellos menores de edad. 

El barco de la ONG catalana Proactiva Open Arms durante sus labores de rescate por el Mediterráneo. / Europa Press

El buque de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms, en el que viajan 87 migrantes rescatados en aguas del Mediterráneo frente a las costas de Libia, ha llegado este jueves en torno a las 8:45 horas al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz).

Según han informado fuentes de Open Arms, entre los 87nmigrantes se encuentran un total de 12 menores, de los que seis, además, no están acompañados. De estos últimos, cinco son de Sudán y uno de Gambia.

(Habrá ampliación)

