El fundador de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms, Òscar Camps, ha afirmado este sábado que algunos gobiernos y políticos se han convertido en "auténticos antisistema". Lo ha hecho en una rueda de prensa, en la que se encontraba el actor Richard Gere, para denunciar la situación de peligro en la que se encuentran los 160 migrantes que se encuentran en la embarcación.
También ha acusado a los gobiernos de poner en marcha "toda la maquinaria administrativa" para no salvar vidas, contraviniendo los convenios internacionales y la ley marítima internacional.
Open Arms ha rescatado la madrugada de este sábado a 39 migrantes y refugiados más en las costas de Malta, que se ha ofrecido a acoger a estas personas pero que ha rechazado ofrecer desembarco a las 121 que llevan nueve días a bordo de la embarcación.
"La situación se deteriora día a día"
Camps ha explicado que están muy preocupados por el estado de salud de estas personas, que considera prioritario: "La situación se deteriora día a día, y no podemos evacuar a 39 personas y decirles a las otras 121 que ellas no salen".
Ha criticado que algunos gobiernos y políticos se han convertido en "auténticos antisistema", algo que ha convertido a los activistas del Open Arms en establishment, en sus palabras, al tener que reclamar constantemente la aplicación de la normativa internacional.
También ha pedido que usen otra terminología para hablar de las personas rescatadas: "En aguas internacionales no hay migrantes, hay vidas en peligro". Camps ha vuelto a criticar que "Europa no permita ni facilite que muchas de estas personas, cuyas vidas corren peligro, tengan vidas seguras".
