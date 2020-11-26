madridActualizado:
La periodista de Público Núria Martínez ha ganado uno de los premios Injuve en la categoría de Periodismo Digital por su trabajo audiovisual "Cobertura de la misión 75 del barco de salvamento Open Arms". Martínez estuvo a bordo de la embarcación de la ONG durante 12 días para informar sobre los rescates de migrantes en el mar Mediterráneo.
La periodista ya fue galardonada el pasado mes de octubre en los Premios Internacionales de Periodismo Móvil de la UOC y la agencia Efe con el premio internacional de periodismo móvil (MOJO) en la categoría profesional por este mismo trabajo.
El trabajo de Martínez en la misión número 75 de la ONG, narrada día tras día en Público, dio a conocer con una serie de reportajes cómo se realizan los rescates desde el Open Arms. La periodista se centra en contar las historias humanas, mostrando las pésimas condiciones con las que las personas migrantes intentan cruzar el Mediterráneo, el periplo que han pasado hasta llegar allí y la crueldad con la que actúan las mafias.
"Me sentí una privilegiada de poder cubrir y enseñar a nivel profesional estas injusticias que normalmente no podemos ver", explicó Martínez, que también tilda la experiencia a nivel humano de "muy dura y cruel".
La reportera agradeció a la oenegé que desde el principio la trataran "como una más" en la tripulación y valoró la acción humanitaria de la entidad: "El trabajo que hace Open Arms es impagable y poco valorado"
Los Premios Injuve de Periodismo y Comunicación se han convocado por primera vez este año con el objetivo de reconocer el esfuerzo y el compromiso de jóvenes periodistas o comunicadores en el ámbito del periodismo social, fomentando así el desarrollo y la difusión de su carrera profesional.
