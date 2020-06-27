Estás leyendo: El colectivo LGBTI reivindica sus derechos en una manifestación en Barcelona

El colectivo LGBTI reivindica sus derechos en una manifestación en Barcelona

Cientos de personas participan en la celebración del 'Día del orgullo 2020' en Barcelona organizada por la Federación Estatal de Lesbianas, Gais, Trans y Bisexuales (FELGTB). EFE/Quique García
Cientos de personas del colectivo LGBTI ha recorrido esta tarde las calles del centro de Barcelona en la 44ª edición de la manifestación por la liberación LGBTI y para reivindicar sus derechos.

Este año, la manifestación lleva por lema "Tenemos historia, tenemos futuro: unamos los colores de todas las luchas".

La marcha ha arrancado sobre las 18:30 horas en la plaza Universidad y está previsto que continúe por las calles Pelayo, la Rambla, Ferran y concluirá en la plaza de Sant Jaume.

La manifestación se ha estructurado en seis bloques vinculados a luchas sociales: vivienda, trabajo, servicios públicos, renta básica, ecologismo, antirracismo y autodeterminación.

Según los organizadores, esta manifestación cuenta con el apoyo de una cincuentena de colectivos sociales como la PAH, el Sindicat de Llogateres, Unitat contra el feixisme i el racisme, Ecologistes en Acció o Las Kellys.

Ante el cuestionamiento de los derechos de las personas trans, el colectivo ha querido situar también en el centro de la manifestación reivindicaciones como la autodeterminación de género y la soberanía corporal de todas las personas.

Asimismo, se han sumado a las protestas antirracistas de todo el mundo, que hace décadas se desarrollan en Cataluña y a las más recientes como "Black Lives Matter", y al respecto reclaman el cierre de los CIE, la regularización inmediata de todas las personas migradas, la derogación de la ley de extranjería y garantizar el derecho de asilo para la LGBTIfobia.

