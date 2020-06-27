barcelona
Cientos de personas del colectivo LGBTI ha recorrido esta tarde las calles del centro de Barcelona en la 44ª edición de la manifestación por la liberación LGBTI y para reivindicar sus derechos.
Este año, la manifestación lleva por lema "Tenemos historia, tenemos futuro: unamos los colores de todas las luchas".
La marcha ha arrancado sobre las 18:30 horas en la plaza Universidad y está previsto que continúe por las calles Pelayo, la Rambla, Ferran y concluirá en la plaza de Sant Jaume.
La manifestación se ha estructurado en seis bloques vinculados a luchas sociales: vivienda, trabajo, servicios públicos, renta básica, ecologismo, antirracismo y autodeterminación.
Según los organizadores, esta manifestación cuenta con el apoyo de una cincuentena de colectivos sociales como la PAH, el Sindicat de Llogateres, Unitat contra el feixisme i el racisme, Ecologistes en Acció o Las Kellys.
Ante el cuestionamiento de los derechos de las personas trans, el colectivo ha querido situar también en el centro de la manifestación reivindicaciones como la autodeterminación de género y la soberanía corporal de todas las personas.
Asimismo, se han sumado a las protestas antirracistas de todo el mundo, que hace décadas se desarrollan en Cataluña y a las más recientes como "Black Lives Matter", y al respecto reclaman el cierre de los CIE, la regularización inmediata de todas las personas migradas, la derogación de la ley de extranjería y garantizar el derecho de asilo para la LGBTIfobia.
