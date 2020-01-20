Público
Los padres de Julen llegan a un acuerdo con el dueño de la finca para evitar el juicio

El propietario del terreno, David Serrano, ha aceptado una condena de un año de cárcel por un delito de homicidio por imprudencia grave y el compromiso de pago de una indemnización que puede ascender a unos 180.000 euros.  

Los padres de Julen. / EUROPA PRESS

Los padres de Julen, el niño de dos años que murió al caer a un pozo en Totalán (Málaga), y el dueño de la finca, David Serrano, han alcanzado un principio de acuerdo para evitar que se celebre mañana el juicio en la Ciudad de la Justicia de Málaga.

Serrano ha aceptado una condena de un año de cárcel por un delito de homicidio por imprudencia grave con el compromiso de pago de la indemnización, que puede ascender a unos 180.000 euros, según han informado a Efe fuentes judiciales.

En los términos del principio de acuerdo se suspende la condena con el compromiso de pago de la indemnización y este lunes está previsto que el acusado abone 25.000 euros y el resto a 50 euros al mes hasta que mejore su situación económica.

Pese al principio de acuerdo, la Sala se tiene que constituir mañana para que el tribunal dé el visto bueno al acuerdo, según las fuentes.

