La autopsia realizada a Julen, el niño de 2 años que murió tras caer el pasado 13 de enero a una profunda prospección en Totalán (Málaga), ha determinado que el pequeño falleció por la caída al pozo.
El informe definitivo concluye que murió sobre las 13.50 horas del 13 de enero de 2019 y que "la causa fundamental de la muerte fue por precipitación", en la que sufrió un "traumatismo craneoencefálico y raquimedular", según han asegurado fuentes judiciales.
Sobre si pudo morir por el golpe de una piqueta durante las labores de rescate, como mantiene la defensa del dueño del terreno, los forenses descartan esa posibilidad, ya que "no se han observado fracturas en el plano superior de la bóveda craneal", y además la piqueta comenzó a funcionar casi cuatro horas después de su muerte.
Los patólogos determinan que el tiempo de supervivencia "fue corto", que falleció "pocos minutos después de la precipitación" y que no se trató de una caída libre, ya que la velocidad de la caída se vio disminuida por la fuerza de rozamiento, ropas y salientes del pozo.
