Los técnicos deciden abrir dos túneles verticales para intentar rescatar a Julen

El representante del Colegio de Ingenieros y Caminos de Málaga, Ángel García, ha explicado también que ya se ha conseguido rebajar en 15 metros el nivel del cerro, la mitad de lo que se prevé hacer.

Llegada de la tuneladora que seguirá las tareas de rescate del pequeño Julen. /EFE

Los técnicos que integran el dispositivo de rescate del pequeño Julen han decidido practicar dos túneles verticales, uno a cada lado, del estrecho pozo por el que cayó el niño de dos años el pasado domingo en Totalán (Málaga).

Así lo ha anunciado a los periodistas el representante del Colegio de Ingenieros y Caminos de Málaga, Ángel García, quien ha explicado también que ya se ha conseguido rebajar en 15 metros el nivel del cerro, la mitad de lo que se prevé hacer.

Los dos túneles verticales estarían a un lado y otro del pozo donde cayó Julen, que se cree que está a unos 71 metros de profundidad.

Por su parte, el delegado del Colegio de Ingenieros de Minas del Sur en Málaga, Juan López-Escobar, ha asegurado el rescate de Julen va a ser cuestión "de días, no de horas".

Respecto a las previsiones de lluvia para los próximos dos días, ha indicado que no debe afectar mucho a los trabajos porque no es una zona con muchas filtraciones, aunque ha matizado que habría que evitar que cayera agua en los sitios donde se actúa.

López-Escobar ha explicado que la opción de la perforación horizontal se ha suspendido por los deslizamentos que se produjeron ayer.  Respecto a la obra, ha indicado que el problema es que no hay un estudio previo y no se sabe cómo está el terreno, a lo que se une que se trata de una obra de urgencia, ha señalado.

