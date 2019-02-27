El dueño de la finca en la que murió Julen al caer por un pozo sin señalizar, culpa al equipo de rescate de la muerte del menor de dos años. Según ABC, la defensa del propietario de la finca, David Serrano, ha recurrido a un informe técnico presentado en el juzgado de Málaga en el que se asegura que la piqueta utilizada para eliminar el tapón que bloqueaba el pozo pudo ocasionar la muerte.
Este documento, que muestra ciertas pruebas gráficas no le parece suficiente a la defensa, que pide que se amplíe la investigación y que declare el jefe técnico de los bomberos de Málaga. También se solicita a varios miembros del equipo de rescate, servicio criminalística de la Guardia Civil y a dos agentes de la Unidad de Montaña con el fin de aclarar dudas para cuando se haya finalizado la autopsia, que continúa realizándose en Sevilla.
