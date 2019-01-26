Público
Julen ¿Por qué el pozo no estaba sellado?

La investigación se centra en saber si el propietario de la finca tenía las autorizaciones pertinentes para una profundidad tan honda del pozo. 

Los efectivos de rescate continuaban trabajando en la búsqueda de Julen. EFE/ Bomberos de Málaga

La obra que se realizó en la finca no contaba con los permisos necesarios para ejecutar el pozo de 100 metros, tal y como ha reconocido la Junta de Andalucía. 

A su vez, el propietario de la parcela tenía intención de hacer obras en la zona. Esa podría ser la razón por la que el pozo en el cayó el joven Julen estaba abierto y no sellado, según indica RTVE

La dureza de las rocas ha obligado hasta en cuatro ocasiones a los guardias civiles del Servicio de Montaña, especialistas en espeleología y 'microvoladuras', a introducir cargas explosivas en los orificios de la roca para hacer pequeñas detonaciones y abrir camino a los mineros.

Los agentes se han centrado en intentar aclarar si la zanja donde esta el pozo es anterior o posterior a la prospección. Resolver esta incógnita podría ser la clave para saber por qué el pozo estaba abierto. 

