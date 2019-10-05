Los padres de Nadia sólo devolverán 64.000 euros de los más de 400.000 euros estafados

Fernando Blanco y Margarita Garau, los padres de Nadia, sólo devolverán 64.000 euros de los más de 400.000 euros que estafaron a través de donaciones particulares, según informa ABC. Los progenitores utilizaron la enfermedad de su hija para recaudar dinero a través de eventos benéficos, subastas o venta de lotería.
Blanco y Garau llegaron a asegurar que la menor tenía altas posibilidades de morir antes de cumplir los diez años debido a que padecía tricotiodistrofia, una enfermedad rara de difícil tratamiento.
Además, para aportar un mayor dramatismo al relato, el padre anunció en los medios que estaba enfermo de cáncer y que no estaba sometiéndose a ningún tratamiento para poder pasar más tiempo con su hija.
La Justicia condenó al padre y a la madre a pasar cinco y tres años en prisión por un delito de estafa. Aunque Blanco trató de exculpar a su mujer y negó tener intención de estafar a nadie, algunos testigos contaron que era difícil creer que éste tuviera cáncer, ya que solía "tomar chupitos de orujo blanco".
Además, varios vecinos de la familia quedaron sorprendidos por el alto nivel de vida que llevaban los padres, que trataban de recaudar fondos por la enfermedad de su hija.
