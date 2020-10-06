Estás leyendo: Detienen a un octavo implicado en la violación grupal de una menor en l'Olleria

País Valencià Detienen a un octavo implicado en la violación grupal de una menor en l'Olleria

La pasada semana fueron detenidos otros seis varones, uno menor de edad, por un presunto delito de agresión sexual, abuso sexual contra la menor y omisión del deber de impedir delitos, sin perjuicio de ulterior calificación.

Un agente de la Guardia Civil traslada al Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Ontinyent, en Valencia, a uno de los detenidos por su supuesta participación en una violación grupal a una menor de 14 años en la localidad valenciana de l'Olleria que se produjo el pasado sábado. EFE/Natxo Francés

VALència

efe

La Guardia Civil ha detenido este martes a un hombre de 32 años por su presunta implicación en la violación grupal a una menor de 14 años en el municipio valenciano de l'Olleria, lo que eleva a ocho el número de arrestados por este hecho, cuatro de los cuales se encuentran ya en prisión. 

Este lunes fue detenida una séptima persona, también de 32 años, que tras ser puesta a disposición judicial, ha quedado en libertad provisional con medidas cautelares ya que queda investigado por un presunto delito de agresión/abuso sexual a menor.

La pasada semana fueron detenidos otros seis varones, uno menor de edad, por un presunto delito de delito de agresión sexual, abuso sexual contra la menor y omisión del deber de impedir delitos, sin perjuicio de ulterior calificación. Tras ser puestos a disposición judicial, el Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 1 de Ontinyent, en funciones de guardia, acordó el ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza de cuatro de ellos.

El quinto, menor de edad, pasó a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores, y el sexto quedó en libertad con cargos tras prestar declaración ante la Guardia Civil, que investiga los hechos.

Los hechos se produjeron en la madrugada del pasado sábado en un paraje cercano al casco urbano de l'Olleria, una población de la comarca valenciana de La Vall d'Albaida. La Guardia Civil de Xàtiva investiga si la víctima pudo haber sido intoxicada con alguna sustancia en el transcurso de una fiesta y la causa sigue secreta.

