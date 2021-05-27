MadridActualizado:
Agentes de la Policía Nacional detuvieron el lunes en una localidad del País Valencià un celador de un hospital como presunto autor de un delito de abuso sexual sobre una joven de 16 años cuando la chica se encontraba bajo los efectos de la anestesia tras una intervención. El hombre, de 50 años y sin antecedentes policiales, ha pasado a disposición judicial y se ha decretado su ingreso en prisión.
Según ha informado la Jefatura Superior en un comunicado, las investigaciones se iniciaron a raíz de la denuncia de la madre de una menor y un responsable de un centro hospitalario del País Valencià, donde la joven se sometió a una operación.
Al parecer, mientras la menor se encontraba bajo los efectos de la anestesia, una enfermera supuestamente sorprendió al celador realizándole tocamientos bajo la ropa interior, momento en el que le recriminó actitud y el hombre cesó en los abusos.
Los hechos se pusieron en conocimiento de la dirección del hospital, que los trasladó a la madre de la menor y finalmente a la Policía, que tras realizar las pesquisas pertinentes, detuvo al sospechoso como presunto autor de un delito de abuso sexual.
