El Papa se distancia de sus antecesores y promete "arrancar el mal" de los abusos sexuales en la Iglesia

Ya no hay margen para el silencio. Tras conocerse el voluminoso informe sobre abusos sexuales cometidos por el excardenal estadounidense Theodore McCarrick, el Papa Francisco ha asegurado este miércoles que pondrá fin a este tipo de casos en la Iglesia Católica, unos escándalos que persiguen a la institución en distintos lugares del mundo y contra los que el máximo responsable de la Santa Sede promete que actuará.
Son días convulsos en El Vaticano. Este martes se hizo público el informe de 450 páginas sobre McCarrick, cuyo nombre ya forma parte de la historia negra de la Iglesia en EEUU. Lo hace, además, salpicando a Juan Pablo II y Benedicto XVI: el primero le ascendió en 2000 pese a las acusaciones en su contra, mientras que el segundo desoyó a sus asesores cuando en 2008 le plantearon que se realizase una investigación "para determinar la verdad y, si se justifica, imponer una medida ejemplar". Hubo incluso tres obispos que encubrieron sus abusos.
"Ayer fue publicado el informe sobre el doloroso caso del ex cardenal McCarrick, renuevo mi cercanía a las víctimas de todos los abusos y el empeño de la Iglesia para erradicar este mal", afirmó el Papa Francisco tras la audiencia general de este miércoles. Dicho documento establece que hubo una cadena de errores que permitió que el religioso denunciado ascendiese en la jerarquía eclesiástica. Se trata de la primera vez que el Vaticano hace público un informe de este tipo.
"De la lectura del documento se desprenderá que todos los procedimientos, incluido el nombramiento de obispos, dependen del compromiso y la honestidad de las personas interesadas. Ningún procedimiento, incluso el más perfeccionado, está libre de error porque involucra las conciencias y las decisiones de hombres y mujeres", dijo por su parte el Secretario de Estado de la Santa Sede, Pietro Parolin.
En tal sentido, afirmó que el documento hará que "todos los involucrados en tales cuestiones sean más conscientes del peso de sus decisiones u omisiones. Son páginas que nos empujan a una profunda reflexión y a preguntarnos qué más podemos hacer en el futuro, aprendiendo de las dolorosas experiencias del pasado".
