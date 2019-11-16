Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Papa Francisco El Papa, a favor de implantar un nuevo pecado

El líder de la Iglesia Católica plantea introducir el "pecado ecológico" en el catecismo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El papa Francisco, durante la entrevista concedida a Jordi Évole en el programa 'Salvados'.

El papa Francisco, durante la entrevista concedida a Jordi Évole en el programa 'Salvados'.

El papa Francisco ha asegurado que la Iglesia Católica se plantea introducir el "pecado ecológico" en el catecismo, ya que los comportamientos contra el medio ambiente son también contra "la casa común".

"Un sentido elemental de justicia implicaría que algunos comportamientos, de los cuales las empresas son generalmente responsables, no queden impunes. En particular, todos aquellos que pueden considerarse como ecocidio", afirmó el pontífice al intervenir en el XX Congreso Internacional de la Asociación de Derecho Penal, celebrado en Roma.

"Estamos pensando en introducir en el Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica el pecado ecológico, el pecado contra el hogar común", anunció. Sobre el ecocidio, dijo que pueden considerarse como tal acciones como "la contaminación masiva del aire, de la recursos de tierra y agua, destrucción a gran escala de la flora y la fauna, y cualquier acción capaz de producir un desastre ecológico o destruir un ecosistema".

Crímenes contra la paz

"Pueden considerarse como ecocidio

En opinión de Francisco nos enfrentamos en esos casos a "crímenes contra la paz", que deberían ser reconocidos como tales por la comunidad internacional. "En esta circunstancia, y a través de ustedes, me gustaría hacer un llamamiento a todos los líderes y representantes en el sector para que contribuyan con sus esfuerzos a garantizar una protección legal adecuada de nuestro hogar común", añadió.

El pontífice recordó que, recientemente, el Sínodo de obispos de la Amazonía ya propuso definir el pecado ecológico como acción u omisión contra Dios, contra el vecino, la comunidad y el medio ambiente.

Y como un pecado contra las generaciones futuras que se manifiesta en actos y hábitos de contaminación y destrucción de la armonía del medio ambiente".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad