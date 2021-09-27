Estás leyendo: Una pareja se reencuentra con su gato desaparecido diez años atrás

Una pareja se reencuentra con su gato desaparecido diez años atrás

Forbes fue llevado a la protectora donde descubrieron que tenía doce años y unos dueños que no le veían desde 2011.

Forbes en el reencuentro son sus dueños diez años después.
Forbes en el reencuentro con sus dueños diez años después. ScottishSPCA

Forbes tiene aproximadamente doce años, es un gato muy delgado y amigable que fue encontrado en Aberdeen, Escocia. El felino fue llevado a la protectora ScottishSPCA y allí vieron que tenía un chip, así llamaron a sus dueños para que supiesen que habían encontrado a su mascota. Lo sorprendente viene después, cuando descubren que el gato lleva más de diez años perdido.

Forbes desapareció en marzo del 2011, los dueños, según explica la protectora, habían buscado al felino durante varios meses sin resultado. Cuando el oficial Stevenson llamó a la pareja "no podían creerlo". El gato fue encontrado apenas tres kilómetros más lejos del lugar del que desapareció, aunque sus dueños ya no vivían en esa ciudad sino que se habían mudado a Edimburgo.

El estado de salud de la mascota, pese a la delgadez y a los ácaros y pulgas, era bueno. La protectora explica que Forbes se encuentra con sus dueños otra vez, intentando familiarizarse con sus nuevos compañeros gatunos y perrunos. Su comportamiento cariñoso no ha desaparecido y está retomando las costumbres que tenía antes de marcharse.

