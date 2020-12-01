Estás leyendo: La jueza de Santa María la Real de Nieva (Segovia), grave en la UVI tras una agresión con arma blanca

La jueza de Santa María la Real de Nieva (Segovia), grave en la UVI tras una agresión con arma blanca

El ataque ha tenido lugar en las inmediaciones del Juzgado a las 14.00 horas. El presunto autor, que contaba con una sentencia contraria, ha sido detenido por la Guardia Civil. El Ministro de Justicia Juan Carlos Campo ya ha condenado los hechos.

Entrada del Juzgado de Santa María la Real de Nieva
Puerta del Juzgado de Santa María la Real de Nieva. ARCHIVO

MADRID

AGENCIAS

La titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción del municipio segoviano de Santa María la Real de Nieva ha sido atacada a las 14.00 horas con arma blanca a la salida del edificio y actualmente se encuentra ingresada en la UVI del Hospital General con pronóstico grave, aunque sin que se tema por su vida. El presunto autor ha sido detenido poco después por la Guardia Civil, según han informado fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno.

El presunto culpable fue juzgado por un asunto civil y condenado a pagar costas de 1.000 euros. Es conocido por ser una persona "inestable", según fuentes consultadas por Europa Press. 

Tras la agresión, el titular de Justicia ha condenado los hechos y ha enviado a la jueza todo su apoyo "esperando que pronto pueda recuperarse y que tanto ella como su familia recobren la normalidad y se encuentren bien tras este lamentable suceso" según informa EFE. El ministro ha aprovechado para agradecer la labor de todos los jueces que, como Sonsoles Velayos, desempeñan día a día su labor "en aras de un país más justo y una sociedad mejor".

