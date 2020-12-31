A partir del 1 de enero más de 1.300 medicamentos bajan de precio.

MadridActualizado:
Más de 1.300 presentaciones de medicamentos de quince principios activos comunes, algunos muy habituales para el tratamiento del asma, la dermatitis o los procesos inflamatorios, bajan de precio a partir del 1 de enero, en cumplimiento de la orden publicada en el BOE sobre precios de referencia. Con esta rebaja en el precio, y según cálculos realizados por el Consejo General de Colegios Oficiales de Farmacéuticos, las farmacias verán reducida su facturación en más de 6,4 millones de euros.
Entre los fármacos beneficiados por esta rebaja están aquellos compuestos por principios activos como el bromuro de ipratropio, la budesónida, fluticasona y formoterol que son indicados para el asma y que son muy utilizados. También están incluidos los medicamentos con hidrocortisona como principio activo y que son recetados muy habitualmente para la dermatitis. Otros principios activos que se beneficiarán de la rebaja es la prednisolona utilizada habitualmente para el tratamiento de los procesos inflamatorios.
Los otros principios activos incluidos en esta rebaja de precios son: ácido alendrónico para osteoporosis, azelastina para la conjuntivitis alérgica, bimatropost y latanorost para el tratamiento del glaucoma, ciclopirox en las infecciones fúngicas de piel y ciprofloxacino para las infecciones bacterianas. Está en esta lista la enoxaparina usada en tromboembolismo venoso, el ketotifeno para la conjuntivitis alérgica y la tambuolsina y dutasterina recetada en las hiperplasia benigna de próstata.
A partir de mañana, día 1, las farmacias deberán dispensar los medicamentos con cargos al Sistema Nacional de Salud con la correspondiente reducción del precio.
