Un payaso de McDonald's crucificado como Jesucristo levanta la polémica en Israel

La comunidad Cristina de Haifa (Israel) salió a las calles para protestar contra una exhibición en el Museo de Arte de la ciudad en la que se puede ver una escultura del payaso de McDonald's crucificado. La polémica ha dejado tres agentes de Policía heridos debido a los enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y las Fuerzas de Seguridad.
Asimismo, la cúpula de Iglesia Católica en Israel ha reclamado que se retire la exhibición, ya que considera que alguna de las obras que se exponen tienen un carácter "ofensivo".
"Entendemos que la exposición tiene como objetivo criticar a la sociedad de consumo, estamos con esas críticas. Sin embargo, el uso abusivo de los hechos más importantes de nuestra religión cristiana es inaceptable para muchos cristianos y no cristianos", declaró la Asamblea de Ordinarios Católicos de Tierra Santa en un comunicado.
La polémica que gira en torno a esta muestra artística no sólo tiene que ver con la figura que ironiza con la crucifixión del icono de la multinacional de comida rápida. También ha habido otras representaciones que han provocado las críticas de la comunidad cristiana del país, como por ejemplo una Barbie vestida como si fuera la Virgen María o un Ken –compañero de la muñeca–clavado en una cruz.
"¡Deploramos este comportamiento hacia el mayor símbolo del cristianismo de una institución que pretende servir a todos los ciudadanos!", denuncian en la nota de la Iglesia Católica en Tierra Santa. Los representantes católicos responsabilizaron a la municipalidad de Haifa y a su alcaldesa, Einat Kalisch-Rotem, de la exposición y demandaron reacción para "destacar la importancia de la convivencia entre componentes nacionales, étnicos y religiosos de la ciudad", de demografía mixta con mayoría de cristianos entre los árabes israelíes.
