Fachada del Pazo de Meirás
Fachada del Pazo de Meirás. Archivo / EP

a coruña

Actualizado:

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 1 de A Coruña ha admitido a trámite el recurso de la familia Franco contra la suspensión de las actuaciones sobre el Pazo de Meirás hasta resolver si el mobiliario es parte de la finca.

Los demandados rechazan las cuestiones incidentales promovidas por la Administración General del Estado y el Ayuntamiento de Sada, informan fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia.

La diligencia de ordenación del juzgado emitida este martes acuerda la admisión a trámite del recurso de reposición presentado por la familia Franco "en plazo y forma" contra la providencia del pasado 19 de mayo en la que se suspendieron las actuaciones relativas al pazo de Meirás hasta resolver si el mobiliario forma parte del inmueble que los herederos del dictador deben devolver al Estado.

Los Franco recurrieron las cuestiones incidentales promovidas por la Administración General del Estado y el Ayuntamiento de Sada.

En el primer caso, la administración estatal presentó un incidente de ejecución en el que demandó la "necesaria conservación del inventario" aprobado en su día por el juzgado, así como una segunda cuestión incidental en la que solicitó la "delimitación de los bienes integrantes y pertenencias" del pazo.

Por su parte, el Ayuntamiento de Sada reclamó que se incluya, a efectos de ejecución de sentencia, el mobiliario como parte del pazo de Meirás.

Contra esta diligencia de ordenación emitida hoy cabe presentar recurso de reposición en el plazo de cinco días.

