madrid
La Policía Nacional ha destapado un fraude de más de seis millones de euros por el cobro de pensiones de personas fallecidas con la detención de once personas –una de ellas un empleado de banca– como presuntas responsables de delitos contra la Seguridad Social, estafa, falsedad documental y apropiación indebida.
Durante la operación, que se desarrolló durante 2019 en 21 provincias, se analizaron 12.586 abonos indebidos, 75 cuentas bancarias, 23 casos con más de 100.000 euros defraudados y 40 pensiones cobradas durante más de diez años.
Entre los casos investigados, 22 habían fallecido hace dos décadas y once de los fallecidos eran pensionistas españoles en el extranjero.
La investigación, según ha informado este miércoles la Policía, ha supuesto "un reto para los agentes" en Álava, Alicante, Almería, Asturias, Barcelona, Cáceres, Cantabria, Córdoba, Gerona, Huelva, La Coruña, Las Palmas, Madrid, Málaga, Murcia, Orense, Pontevedra, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Sevilla, Valencia y Zaragoza.
Entre los casos más relevantes está el de una mujer que se presentó en un banco con una "actriz" que se hizo pasar por su madre, que había muerto cuatro años antes, para falsificar su firma por ser la titular de la cuenta y poder sacar el dinero.
