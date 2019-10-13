Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Perrotón, la carrera por la adopción responsable de animales de compañía recorre Madrid 

La marcha ha finalizado con la entrega de un reconocimiento al Padre Ángel y con la actuación de Sofía Cristo y Kiko Veneno. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de unos perros participantes en la marcha. / Twitter

Imagen de unos perros participantes en la marcha. / Twitter

Cientos de personas han corrido este domingo acompañados de sus mascotas por la adopción y la tenencia responsable de animales de compañía. La marcha ha finalizado en la Plaza de Colón, dónde la embajadora de la asociación, Alejandra Botto, ha conducido una gala en la que se ha premiado al Padre Ángel por "su compromiso social trabajando por la integración de los más vulnerables y empatizando con la dura realidad del maltrato y el abandono animal", además de su labor con la Fundación Arca de Noe, han explicado desde la organización.

Además, el evento ha contado con la actuación de la Dj Sofía Cristo y el músico Kiko Veneno. En la carrera han participado amigos de la entidad como el presentador Roberto Leal, la cantante Vicky Larraz y la actriz Paloma Bloyd.

La idea de esta carrera por los canes, que ha celebrado este domingo su octava edición, surgió en México, donde Botto la descubrió durante una gira musical y "decidí traerla a España, pero con un mensaje de fondo centrado en la responsabilidad", explicó Botto en declaraciones a Efe. Para Botto,"la gente está ahora más concienciada y abandona a menos animales parte de este cambio de mentalidad" a la carrera Perrotón.

La carrera está abierta a todos los perros, sin diferencias de raza, sexo o edad e incluso a los perros potencialmente peligrosos aunque cumpliendo la ley, que impone algunas medidas restrictivas. En sus siete ediciones anteriores, la carrera ha contado con una participación de más de 22.500 perros acompañados de dueños.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad