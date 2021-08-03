ToledoActualizado:
Dos personas han sido detenidas este martes en relación con el hallazgo el lunes del cuerpo sin vida de una mujer en Nombela (Toledo) en el interior de un camión y que mostraba signos de violencia.
Según ha explicado la Guardia Civil, el cuerpo de la mujer fue encontrado por agentes de este cuerpo sobre las 09:00 horas de este pasado lunes en un camión localizado en el término de Nombela, aunque no dentro de la población.
La unidad orgánica de la Policía Judicial se hizo cargo de la investigación y dos personas, de las que aún no se han facilitado datos, han sido detenidas "en relación con el suceso".
Las mismas fuentes de la Guardia Civil han precisado que la investigación sigue abierta.
El alcalde de Nombela, Carlos Gutiérrez, que la mujer cuyo cadáver fue vista el pasado domingo en el pueblo con los dos hombres ahora detenidos por su presunta relación con su muerte.
En declaraciones a Europa Press, ha apuntado que por la tarde noche acudió con estas dos personas a algunos locales de hostelería del municipio. "No sabemos qué pasaría hasta el trágico hecho", ha indicado.
Además, el primer edil ha explicado que la víctima era descendiente de vecinos del pueblo y tenía unos 67 años, si bien no vivía en la localidad.
De igual modo, ha avanzado que a las 11.30 horas de este martes está prevista la celebración de un pleno extraordinario en el Ayuntamiento para decretar luto oficial. Además se ha convocado una concentración a las 12.00 horas en señal de repulsa por este trágico suceso.
