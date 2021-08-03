Un hombre mata a su mujer y quema el cadáver en Málaga

Málaga
Un vecino de 53 años de Rincón de la Victoria (Málaga) fue detenido el lunes por la Guardia Civil, acusado de asesinar a su mujer y quemar presuntamente su cadáver en un vertedero de la localidad malagueña de Nerja, según fuentes de la investigación.
El alcalde de Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, ha lamentado por Twitter el asesinato "en un nuevo caso de violencia de género" y ha mostrado su más absoluta repulsa. Según ha adelantado la cadena Ser, el hombre es muy conocido en la localidad y al parecer tras asesinar a su mujer intentó desahacerse del cuerpo trasladándolo al vertedero donde presuntamente lo quemó.
Fuentes de la investigación han indicado a Efe que la Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación de los hechos y están recabando toda la información del caso para determinar las circunstancias del asesinato. El caso sería el quinto en Andalucía en lo que va de año y se suma las 28 mujeres asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas en 2021 en España, según la Delegación del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género. Además, hay otro caso de violencia machista que está bajo investigación.
