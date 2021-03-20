MADRID
La sede de Greenpeace en Madrid apareció este viernes vandalizada con insultos, esvásticas y el símbolo falangista del yugo y las flechas, según ha informado la entidad ecologista en un comunicado. Para Greenpeace Madrid, esto es "otra muestra de la creciente polarización social y normalización del discurso del odio con el que hay que tener tolerancia cero".
"El notable empeoramiento de la convivencia en la capital resulta especialmente preocupante y, en los últimos meses, se han sucedido ataques a centros de menores, manifestaciones abiertamente racistas o antisemitas, y agresiones en la calle por parte de grupos de ultraderecha", han enumerado.
La organización ecologista llama a los responsables políticos para no dar alas a los discursos de odio
Para Greenpeace, la "actual degradación de la calidad democrática forma parte de una tendencia mundial que tiene su reflejo en la reducción de espacio de diálogo social y el incremento de actitudes, discursos y prácticas autoritarias que ponen en la diana a los colectivos más vulnerables o a las organizaciones de defensa de los derechos humanos".
Ante este "grave retroceso en la convivencia democrática", la organización ecologista llama a la reflexión a los responsables políticos sobre las consecuencias de "alimentar la polarización social y los discursos de odio", además de enfatizar en "la necesidad de abordar las causas estructurales del descontento social y la desafección política aprovechando la oportunidad para trabajar conjuntamente para lograr una sociedad más justa, verde y pacífica".
La organización ha puesto el hecho en conocimiento de las autoridades por si pudiera ser constitutivo de amenazas o delito de odio.
