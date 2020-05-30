Estás leyendo: Las piscinas podrán abrir desde el lunes en toda España para uso deportivo individual con cita previa

Cuando la piscina se divida por calles de entrenamiento, se habilitará un sistema de acceso y control que evite la acumulación de personas y que cumpla con las medidas de seguridad y protección sanitarias.

madrid

europa press

Las piscinas de toda España, también las de la fase 1, podrán abrir desde este lunes para uso deportivo individual, con cita previa y limitando su aforo a un 30%. 

Así lo establece la orden publicada este sábado en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) para la flexibilización de determinadas restricciones de ámbito nacional, establecidas tras la declaración del estado de alarma en aplicación de la fase 3 del Plan para la transición hacia una nueva normalidad.

En concreto, la orden permite en las piscinas la práctica deportiva individual o aquellas prácticas que se puedan desarrollar por un máximo de dos personas en el caso de modalidades así practicadas, siempre sin contacto físico manteniendo las debidas medidas de seguridad y protección, y en todo caso la distancia de seguridad de dos metros.

En cualquier caso, la publicación destaca que hay que respetar el límite del 30 por ciento de capacidad de aforo de uso deportivo en cada piscina, tanto en lo relativo al acceso, como durante la propia práctica.

