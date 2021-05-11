Estás leyendo: Desalojan a más de 30 ocupantes sin alternativa habitacional del centro de acogida de la Plaza de Toros de Melilla

El reciento funcionaba como alojamiento para las personas migrantes atrapadas en la ciudad por el cierre de la frontera, pero el Ejecutivo autonómico ha extinguido los contratos que permitían este uso al estar sujetos al estado de alarma.

La Plaza de Toros de Melilla ha dejado a las 00.00 horas de este martes 11 de mayo de ser un centro de acogida temporal para aquellos migrantes que se que habían quedado atrapados tras el cierre de la frontera en la ciudad y más de 30 personas han sido desalojadas sin alternativa habitacional, según informa la Cadena Ser. El futuro de estas personas ahora es incierto, puesto que no tienen una solución de alojamiento y tampoco se pueden ejecutar órdenes de expulsión ya que la frontera sigue cerrada.

Según fuentes del centro, el Gobierno de la Ciudad (PSOE, Cs y CPM) ha rescindido los contratos con las empresas de vigilancia por un lado y de limpieza, mantenimiento y cocina por otro, porque estaban sujetos al real decreto del estado de alarma del 13 de marzo de 2020 y sus posteriores prorrogas.

Desde las 00.00 horas del 9 de mayo, a ambas empresas se les ha dado 48 horas para recoger sus pertenencias y mientras tanto prestar sus servicios durante esos dos días. Sin embargo, a partir de las 00.00 horas del martes 11 de mayo han dejado de realizar sus cometidos diarios, entre ellos el servicio de comidas.

Este centro ha llegado a acoger hasta 500 personas al inicio de la emergencia sanitaria pero con las posteriores salidas, ha ido reduciendo su cifra de ocupantes hasta unos 165 en la actualidad. En concreto, en las últimas semanas se hospedaban unos 150 hombres y 15 mujeres, la mayoría de países del Magreb (Marruecos, Argelia y Túnez), entre ellos varios menores ex tutelados que tuvieron que abandonar sus centros al cumplir los 18 años de edad.

