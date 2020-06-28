Estás leyendo: La Policía desaloja a más de un centenar de personas de una fiesta en la discoteca Amnesia de Ibiza

El gerente de la sala de ocio ibicenca explicó a los agentes que se trataba de una fiesta privada por un aniversario.

Matinée en Amnesia, Ibiza
Imagen de una sesión de Matinée en la discoteca Amnesia. Foto: Amnesia

Los agentes de la Policía Local de Sant Antoni y la Guardia Civil han desalojado a primera hora de este domingo a 126 personas que participaban en una fiesta en la discoteca Amnesia de Ibiza.

Las autoridades se personaron en el recinto después de recibir varios avisos de los vecinos que residen en las inmediaciones del club nocturno a causa de los niveles de ruido que se estaban produciendo. 

Las salas de fiesta y ocio nocturno en las Islas Baleares con aforos superiores a 300 personas permanecen cerradas. Amnesia Ibiza, uno de las discotecas más populares de la isla, cuenta actualmente con un aforo de más de 5.000 personas. 

En el momento de la intervención, en torno a las 7:30 de la mañana, los asistentes se encontraban bailando sin mascarillas y sin guardar la distancia de seguridad por lo que la Guardia Civil levantó acta por incumplimiento de la normativa del Govern a causa de la emergencia sanitaria. 

Según informaron desde la Oficina Periférica de Comunicación (OPC) de la Guardia Civil, el gerente del local de ocio nocturno alegó que se trataba de una fiesta privada por un aniversario.

