La Policía dice que los primeros indicios descartan la homofobia en la agresión mortal a Samuel

Los primeros indicios recabados por los investigadores en el caso del asesinato a golpes del joven coruñés Samuel Luiz, de 24 años, apuntan a que el móvil de la agresión que le provocó la muerte no fue por homofobia.
Así lo han indicado fuentes cercanas a la investigación, que han precisado que se ha tomado ya declaración a quince personas relacionadas con la pelea, si bien no se ha determinado aún quién fue el autor material del golpe que le causó la muerte.
La mala calidad de las imágenes grabadas por las cámaras próximas al lugar de los hechos dificulta la identificación del autor, han añadido las mismas fuentes.
De momento, la Policía no descarta ninguna hipótesis, pero en las pesquisas que ha llevado a cabo hasta hora no aparecen indicios de delito de odio.
Un móvil que, en principio, no parece cobrar peso porque todo se desencadenó, según las primeras investigaciones de la Policía, cuando Samuel y una amiga estaban realizando una videollamada con el teléfono móvil con otra joven, lo que desencadenó la pelea porque un grupo de jóvenes creyó que les estaban grabando.
Precisamente, este el primer motivo por el que los investigadores no hablan en su primer atestado de delito de odio.
Otro de las razones que podrían descartar la agresión homófoba es que el grupo que dio la paliza a Samuel no le conocía de nada ni podía saber su orientación sexual.
Y es que además del grito de "maricón", los agresores profirieron otros insultos, como "subnormal" o "hijo de puta", resaltan las fuentes consultadas.
