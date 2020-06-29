madrid
Este sábado tres mujeres terminaron siendo atendidas en un un hospital después de protagonizar una pelea en los probadores de una tienda Zara en Pontevedra, según recoge La Voz de Galicia.
En concreto, los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 20 horas. Una mujer de 30 años pretendía entrar en el probador con un total de seis prendas, pero una dependienta le indicó que, a raíz de la pandemia, solamente se puede acceder con cuatro piezas. La respuesta de la mujer a esta petición de la trabajadora fue comenzar a lanzarle la ropa a la cara.
En este momento, otra clienta que también se encontraba en la zona de los probadores empezó a recriminarle a la mujer la actitud que estaba teniendo con la empleada. Fue entonces cuando esta le dio un tortazo, la tiró al suelo y comenzó a darle patadas en el estómago hasta el punto en el que la mujer comenzó a sangrar por la boca, según la versión policial. Otra clienta más trató de intervenir en la escena, pero la mujer de 30 años también la agredió a ella, que terminó en el suelo y con varios golpes.
Una patrulla de la Policía Local de Pontevedra tuvo que hacer acto de presencia en el local comercial
Una patrulla de la Policía Local de Pontevedra tuvo que hacer acto de presencia en el local comercial. La supuesta agresora trató de justificar su actitud diciendo que la habían insultado llamándola "animal". Sin embargo, la versión que atestigua la Policía coincide con la de las víctimas y numerosos testigos: que fue la mujer la que se puso agresiva cuando le negaron el acceso al probador con tantas prendas.
Las tres mujeres tuvieron que ser atendidas por una ambulancia en el lugar de los hechos y posteriormente fueron trasladadas al hospital de Montecelo, tal y como se recoge en el parte policial. Las dos mujeres presuntamente agredidas tenían golpes, mientras que la presunta agresora se quejaba de dolor en un dedo.
