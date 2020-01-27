Un posible caso de coronavirus en Torrevieja activa el plan de aislamiento

TORREVIEJA (ALICANTE)
Un posible caso de coronavirus en una turista islandesa de 66 años que recientemente ha estado en la ciudad china de Wuhan ha activado el protocolo preventivo de aislamiento en el hospital de Torrevieja (Alicante).
Fuentes sanitarias han informado a Efe de que esta mujer ha acudido esta tarde al hospital alicantino con síntomas de padecer una enfermedad respiratoria del tipo de la habitual gripe (fiebre y tos) aunque también compatibles con el coronavirus, y han añadido que al comunicar que había estado hacía poco tiempo en Wuhan se ha activado inmediatamente el protocolo de aislamiento.
La islandesa ha acudido al centro hospitalario junto a su pareja, un compatriota de 52 años y sin síntomas, y ambos han quedado ingresados en habitaciones incomunicadas con el resto de pacientes del hospital.
Al parecer, ambos han llegado recientemente en avión a Alicante para pasar un periodo vacacional en una población al sur de la provincia.
El personal sanitario ha tomado muestras de la mujer con los síntomas y ya las ha enviado al Instituto de Salud Carlos III de Madrid, centro de referencia en España que deberá aclarar si se trata de un positivo de coronavirus.
Paralelamente, el hospital de Torrevieja ha comunicado esta situación al área de Salud Pública de la Consellería de Sanidad de la Generalitat Valenciana.
