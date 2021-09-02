El precio de la luz da un respiro pero continúa siendo el segundo más caro de la historia

madridActualizado:
Es el primer respiro que el precio de la luz da en lo que llevamos de semana. Después de batir durante cuatro días consecutivos un récord histórico de precios, la electricidad bajará este viernes hasta los 137,7 euros por megavatio hora (MWh).
En concreto, la luz baja algo más de tres euros, tras colocarse este jueves a 140,23 euros el megavatio hora. Durante la semana comenzó con el precio disparándose casi un 22%, para registrar el martes un alza del 5%, el miércoles del 1,5% y el jueves del 6%. Tras este rally alcista, este viernes descenderá un 1,8%.
Atendiendo a las franjas horarias, la más barata tendrá lugar, como es habitual, entre las 16.00 y las 17.00 horas, cuando bajará a 119,42 euros. Por el contrario, la más cara llegará entre las 21.00 y las 22.00 horas, cuando será de 147,57 euros.
Los tres primeros días de septiembre ya tienen el récord de contar con los tres precios más altos jamás vistos en el mercado mayorista, lo que pronostica que el precio seguirá experimentando la tendencia alcista que se lleva viviendo desde hace meses.
Durante el mes de agosto, y en plena ola de calor, el precio fue marcando un nuevo récord tras otro, provocando que el precio medio del mes alcanzase los 106 euros/MWh, el mes más caro de la historia, tras el de julio, que ya marcó otro récord, con un precio de 92,4 euros.
