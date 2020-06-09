MADRID
La Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara (FIL) y el Hay Festival of Literature & Arts han sido galardonados con el Premio Princesa de Asturias de Comunicación y Humanidades 2020.
Las dos veteranas citas culturales para los amantes de la literatura que tienen lugar en la ciudad mexicana y la pequeña localidad galesa de Hay-on-Way, respectivamente, han obtenido el premio al que optaban 28 candidaturas de 15 nacionalidades, en la categoría de Comunicación y Humanidades.
El premio está dotado con una escultura de Joan Miró, un diploma, una insignia y 50.000 euros.
Premio a dos eventos protagonizados por la literatura
La Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara es el evento anual más importante de la literatura en español y la segunda feria de libros más grande del mundo, detrás de la Feria del Libro de Fráncfort. Este año celebrará su 34ª edición, prevista entre el 28 de noviembre y el 6 de diciembre.
El Hay Festival, en el cada año se reúnen literatos, músicos, cineastas y otras personalidades del ámbito cultural, se celebró este año a causa de la pandemia versión digital entre el 18 y el 31 de mayo. Anteriormente, cada año ha visitado distintas ciudades del planeta y estará del 3 al 6 de septiembre en Querétaro (México) y del 17 al 20 del mismo mes volverá a Segovia, según su web oficial.
El jurado vuelve a apostar por un reconocimiento doble, después de asignar, la semana pasada, el Princesa de Asturias de las Artes a los compositores Ennio Morricone y John Williams.
El año pasado, el Premio Princesa de la Comunicación recayó en el Museo del Prado
El año pasado, el Premio Princesa de la Comunicación recayó en el Museo del Prado que celebraba su bicentenario y en otras ediciones ha premiado a figuras como la reportera mexicana Alma Guillermoprieto, el sexteto argentino de Les Luthiers o el fotoperiodista estadounidense James Nachtwey.
