Diecisiete provincias de seis comunidades han activado este viernes el aviso -naranja o amarillo- por altas temperaturas que oscilarán entre los 38 y 40 grados, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) en su página web.
Andalucía tiene alerta naranja (riesgo importante) en Córdoba y Jaén, donde los termómetros subirán hasta los 40 grados en puntos de la campiña cordobesa y del valle del Guadalquivir, respectivamente; en Almería, Granada, Sevilla y Huelva hay aviso amarillo (riesgo) por máximas entre los 37-39 grados.
Madrid está con alerta amarilla por valores de 37 grados en la zona metropolitana, Henares, sur y oeste y las Vegas, mientras que en la sierra se prevén registros de 35 grados.
Aviso amarillo en Castilla-La Mancha por altas temperaturas,hasta 38/39 grados, en La Mancha albaceteña, sierras de Alcudia y Madrona, Alcarria conquense, serranía de Guadalajara, vale del Tajo y sierra de San Vicente.
En Extremadura, el calor también apretará con fuerza en puntos de las áreas de Barros, Serna, La Siberia extremeña y en las vegas del Guadiana, con valores que alcanzarán los 38-39 grados.
Las provincias de Zaragoza (Aragón) y Ávila y Salamanca (Castilla y León) han activado la alerta amarilla por registros que oscilarán ente los 36 y 37 grados.
La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja hay riesgo meteorológico importante, con cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, y con la amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.
