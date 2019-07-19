Público
Previsión meteorológica Mucho calor en 17 provincias, en alerta porque la temperatura subirá hasta 40 grados

Aviso naranja en Andalucía y amarillo en Madrid, Zaragoza, Ávila y Salamanca, según la predicción meteorológica de Aemet.

Bañistas en la la playa de O Vao, en Vigo. / EFE

Diecisiete provincias de seis comunidades han activado este viernes el aviso -naranja o amarillo- por altas temperaturas que oscilarán entre los 38 y 40 grados, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) en su página web.

Andalucía tiene alerta naranja (riesgo importante) en Córdoba y Jaén, donde los termómetros subirán hasta los 40 grados en puntos de la campiña cordobesa y del valle del Guadalquivir, respectivamente; en Almería, Granada, Sevilla y Huelva hay aviso amarillo (riesgo) por máximas entre los 37-39 grados.

Madrid está con alerta amarilla por valores de 37 grados en la zona metropolitana, Henares, sur y oeste y las Vegas, mientras que en la sierra se prevén registros de 35 grados.

Aviso amarillo en Castilla-La Mancha por altas temperaturas,hasta 38/39 grados, en La Mancha albaceteña, sierras de Alcudia y Madrona, Alcarria conquense, serranía de Guadalajara, vale del Tajo y sierra de San Vicente.

Mapa del tiempo de este viernes en España, donde 17 provincias están en alerta por el calor. / AEMET

En Extremadura, el calor también apretará con fuerza en puntos de las áreas de Barros, Serna, La Siberia extremeña y en las vegas del Guadiana, con valores que alcanzarán los 38-39 grados.

Las provincias de Zaragoza (Aragón) y Ávila y Salamanca (Castilla y León) han activado la alerta amarilla por registros que oscilarán ente los 36 y 37 grados.

La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja hay riesgo meteorológico importante, con cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, y con la amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta. 

Etiquetas

