Las temperaturas en la mitad norte de la Península caerán este domingo 6 de septiembre, con las provincias de Barcelona y Girona en alerta amarilla por lluvias y tormentas, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), que añade que también habrá avisos por oleaje en Cádiz y A Coruña.
También se registrarán nubes en el extremo noreste peninsular, con chubascos y tormentas que podrían ser localmente fuertes en el Pirineo catalán y litoral central durante la segunda mitad del día.Los cielos estarán nubosos o cubiertos con lluvias débiles en el área Cantábrica.
En zonas del este y centro peninsulares se darán intervalos de nubosidad de evolución, sin descartar algún chubasco o tormenta en el entorno del sistema Ibérico. En el resto de España habrá pocas nubes, con nubosidad baja matinal en la mitad sur del área mediterránea.
En cuanto a las temperaturas, estarán en descenso en la mitad norte de la Península, con pocos cambios en el resto e incluso en ascenso en Canarias. Las mínimas también estarán en descenso en el norte peninsular.
Por último, habrá intervalos de viento fuerte en el extremo oeste de Galicia, Estrecho y Ampurdán
