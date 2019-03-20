Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Superluna Este miércoles tendrá lugar la última superluna del año, la 'luna de gusano'

Los curiosos que esta noche miren hacía el cielo podrán ver nuestro satélite un 10% mayor de lo habitual y un 30% más brillante, un fenómeno que llegará a su cénit a las 2.44 horas de este jueves.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La superluna es un fenómeno que ocurre cuando la luna llena se encuentra en su perigeo, el punto más cercano a la Tierra EFE/ Erdem Sahin

La superluna es un fenómeno que ocurre cuando la luna llena se encuentra en su perigeo, el punto más cercano a la Tierra EFE/ Erdem Sahin

Los amantes de la astronomía tienen este miércoles una cita muy especial. La llegada de la primavera vendrá acompañada de la última superluna del año, apodada como 'luna de gusano'. Un extraño acontecimiento que no se veía desde hace 19 años.

La luna entrara en fase de luna llena y los curiosos que esta noche miren hacía el cielo podrán ver nuestro satélite un 10% mayor de lo habitual y un 30% más brillante, un fenómeno que llegará a su cénit a las 2.44 horas de este jueves 21 de marzo. Un espectáculo para todos los públicos que no requiere de ningún equipo especial para ser visualizado y que cerrará el ciclo de las tres superlunas del 2019.

Un mes de marzo que también nos dejará un cambio de hora que se hará efectivo durante el último sábado del mes cuando los relojes dejarán de marcar las 02:00 horas y pasarán a señalar las 03:00 horas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad