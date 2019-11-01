Prisión para un hombre por tres agresiones sexuales en Barcelona

El juez ha decretado prisión para un hombre de 36 años presuntamente autor de tres agresiones sexuales en Barcelona entre el 21 de febrero y el 21 de octubre, día en que fue detenido tras una investigación de Mossos de la Región Policial de Barcelona y de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat.
Según un comunicado de los Mossos d'Esquadra, el hombre elegía a sus víctimas en el Metro –generalmente a primera hora de la mañana– y las seguía hasta los portales de sus casas, donde las cogía por detrás para agredirlas sexualmente.
Abordó a las tres con mucha violencia y consumó la agresión del 18 de agosto, mientras que las otras dos jóvenes pudieron evitarlo y el hombre huyó en ambos casos.
SI NECESITA AYUDA, PUEDE LLAMAR SIN COSTE Y LAS 24 HORAS DEL DÍA AL 016. LA LLAMADA NO DEJA RASTRO EN LA FACTURA TELEFÓNICA.
